Mark Lawrenson gives his Leicester City vs Arsenal prediction

Arsenal will face Leicester City next in the Premier League and it is a game that they must win to keep themselves in the hunt for a European place, however unlikely that may be.

Brendan Rodgers’ side is having a fine season that could see them gatecrash the top four.

While the Foxes are flying high and closer to the top of the Premier League table, Arsenal’s inconsistent season has seen them struggle to even maintain a position in the top half.

Both teams enjoyed contrasting fortunes in the Europa League on Thursday as Leicester City was eliminated while Arsenal edged out Benfica.

Mark Lawrenson doesn’t expect the Gunners to take their European form into the Premier League and he predicts that the Foxes will beat them when both teams meet this weekend.

In predicting a 2-1 Arsenal loss, he said on the BBC: “Manchester City toyed with Arsenal last weekend and took it easy towards the end of their 1-0 win, which made the game look closer than it was.

“Leicester, meanwhile, were impressive against Aston Villa. Their front three of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Jamie Vardy all looked really sharp, and I don’t think the Gunners will be able to handle them.

“Arsenal are stuck in mid-table and this game might show what they are missing from what it takes to get in the top four.

“Leicester play on the front foot and they are solid, have plenty of attacking spark and take their chances – the days where you might say they rely on Vardy to score his trademark breakaway goals are long gone.”

Arsenal’s top players are all available and Mikel Arteta has to get the best out of them in this game.

If they cannot get something from opponents of this quality, it will affect their morale from now on.