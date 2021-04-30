Mark Lawrenson gives his prediction for the Newcastle v Arsenal match

Mark Lawrenson has predicted three consecutive defeats for Arsenal when they face Newcastle United in the Premier League this weekend.

The Gunners have lost their last two games to Everton and Villarreal and they will face a motivated Newcastle United side next.

Steve Bruce’s team is working hard to avoid being relegated from the Premier League and they know that they have to win as many of their remaining games as possible.

Arsenal has been languishing in mid-table for much of this season and the Gunners now risk not playing in Europe next season if it would require them finishing in the top six.

But they can play in the Champions League if they win this season’s Europa League.

They are in the semi-final of Europe’s second top club competition and will be determined to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit against Villarreal to reach the final.

While their treasure is in Europe, they have to first contend with Newcastle in the Premier League and Lawro believes the Magpies have the right motivation and players to inflict another defeat on Mikel Arteta’s team.

He predicts on the BBC: “Arsenal’s priority has to be the Europa League now because it is the only way they are getting into Europe next season.

“The Gunners are extremely inconsistent at the best of times and I just have a feeling Newcastle will come out on top here.

“Part of that is down to the Magpies’ form – they have won two and drawn two of their past four games – but they also have their big guns back in attack and they have made a big difference.

“Prediction: 2-1”