Mark Lawrenson makes his Arsenal vs Chelsea prediction

BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson has backed Arsenal to earn a 1-0 win over Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

The Gunners will take on the Blues with a place in the Europa League group stages at stake for them.

They have done very well this year to earn their place in the final of the competition and Mikel Arteta will hope that he can mastermind a win here as he did against Manchester City and Liverpool recently.

Lawro was predicting the outcome of the game and talked about both teams, hailing Arteta for working hard on Arsenal’s shape in training which has helped them get the aforementioned fine results.

He reckons that Arteta has brought a feel-good factor back at Arsenal and that the Gunners have the momentum at the moment which should get them the win against their London rivals.

He told BBC: “…I’ve been quite critical of them, and how fragile they have been defensively, but apparently Arteta does a lot of work on their shape in training, and it is definitely having an effect.

“Arteta has not just brought a kind of feel-good factor back to the club since taking charge in December, he has shored them up.

“To win on Saturday, they will need to show more of the resilience they had when they beat City and Liverpool in the space of a week, but they are always going to score goals with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in their team.

“That’s not to say Chelsea are not dangerous too. I just feel like Arsenal have got more momentum and confidence at the moment, but otherwise it is difficult to split the two sides.”