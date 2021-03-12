Mark Lawrenson predicts a 2-0 winner in the Arsenal v Tottenham game

Mark Lawrenson has predicted a defeat for Arsenal in the north London derby this weekend.

The Gunners have been struggling for consistency all season, but they have been in fine form in recent games.

Spurs are placed better on the league and seem to have overcome their inconsistent season.

Their top players are now performing as expected and that is a major positive for Jose Mourinho’s team.

Arsenal has been in fine form recently too and just dispatched Olympiacos 3-1 in the Europa League in their last game.

But Lawro believes that Mourinho’s team has found form and consistency, while the Gunners still haven’t shown enough consistency to be backed. He then predicted a 2-0 win for Mourinho’s men.

He says on the BBC: “Tottenham are firing properly now – they have scored four goals in three of their past four games – and Jose Mourinho is always very keen to let people know about it.

“I don’t blame Jose for banging his drum about it, because Spurs have hit form and found some consistency.

“That’s what Arsenal need – they have produced some good performances recently but I am still not really sure what to expect from them week to week.

“Lawro’s prediction: 0-2”

Spurs won the reverse of this fixture, but Arsenal played the better football that day.

What the Gunners need now is to be at their very best and play their game to perfection. This should be enough to earn them the points.

A win for Arsenal could give them the momentum to go the rest of the season unbeaten, well, we can hope so.