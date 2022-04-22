Mark Lawrenson predicts a close game between Arsenal and Manchester United

Manchester United and Arsenal will face each other this weekend as both clubs battle for a place inside the Premier League’s top four.

The Gunners consider all their remaining matches “finals” because they are all must-win games and United could say the same thing about their fixtures.

These clubs have been rivals for a long time and battled to win titles during the days of Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson.

However, they are now battling for a place in the top four and this match is important to both clubs.

Liverpool dismantled United 4-0 in their last game, while Arsenal earned a statement win at Chelsea.

Despite their different results, Mark Lawrenson believes there would be little to separate both clubs when they meet.

He predicts on the BBC: “The only thing that is stopping me going for an Arsenal win is that they have been in a position before where they had a grip on fourth place – in fact, they could almost have guaranteed it by now.

“They have not dealt with that scenario very well in the past few weeks so I am not convinced things will be different this time.

“It has to be said, though, that United are all over the place at the moment. With the players he has available, we don’t know how Ralf Rangnick will pick a team and decide on a formation. A point would be a very good result for them in the circumstances.

“Prediction: 1-1”

This match is a must-win for us and we showed against Chelsea that we can beat any opponent.

However, we cannot let that result get into our heads and underestimate what United can do against us.

They have quality players who will cause us problems, but we can beat them by playing our game and being switched on for the entire match.

