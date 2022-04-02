Mark Lawrenson predicts a tough Crystal Palace game for Arsenal

Mark Lawrenson has predicted that Crystal Palace will give Arsenal a run for their money when both clubs meet in the Premier League on Monday.

Palace has been one of the hardest clubs to beat in the Premier League in this campaign, thanks to the amazing work Patrick Vieira has done at Selhurst Park.

They played Manchester City over two games and didn’t lose or concede a goal, instead, they earned an amazing 2-0 win at the Etihad.

In the reverse fixture against Arsenal, the Gunners needed a late goal to salvage a point from them.

As both clubs meet again, Palace is still a strong club to face and they are also in the semi-final of the FA Cup. Lawro believes they will be tough for Arsenal to beat and predicts a 1-1 draw on the BBC.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Palace have shown they are no pushovers and we must learn from the reverse of this fixture.

At this stage of the season, every game is a must-win for us and we need to show everyone we are serious about a return to the Champions League. The way to do that is by winning this game.

Our players know the importance of it and we can trust them to get the desired result.