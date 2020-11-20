Mark Lawrenson predicts Leeds vs Arsenal this weekend

Arsenal will take on Leeds United in the Premier League this weekend looking to return to winning ways.

Mikel Arteta’s side was beaten 3-0 by Aston Villa just before the international break. That game showed that there really is a problem in the club’s goalscoring department.

Prior to that match, Arsenal had scored just a goal in three league games, and that solitary goal came from a penalty against Manchester United.

Not scoring against Aston Villa and losing the game puts the players under more pressure to beat Leeds this weekend.

Despite what is at stake, Mark Lawrenson doesn’t think that Arsenal will win at Elland Road in their next game.

Leeds United also lost heavily to Crystal Palace, Lawro believes that they are the team that would recover the better and take all the points against Arsenal at the weekend.

He predicts a 2-1 win for them and adds via the BBC:

“There’s surely got to be a reaction from Arsenal, after such a poor performance in their defeat by Aston Villa.

But I am going to go with Leeds here. They had a heavy defeat of their own, against Crystal Palace, but that game might have been a very different story if Patrick Bamford’s equaliser had not been ruled out by a ridiculous offside decision.”