Mark Lawrenson predicts the result of Arsenal v Tottenham

Mark Lawrenson has predicted that Arsenal and Tottenham will play a one-all draw in the north London derby on Sunday.

The Gunners host their neighbours in one of the thrilling matches of this weekend.

Both clubs have earned contrasting results in their last two league outings with Arsenal winning both, while Tottenham has lost both.

However, one thing we know about derbies is that team form hardly counts for much.

The Gunners have won their last three competitive matches and that gives them some momentum ahead of this encounter.

However, former Liverpool star and BBC pundit, Lawro believes Arsenal is still not in a shape to go on a long unbeaten run.

He admits that Tottenham’s defence is poor and they have also not enjoyed the best of Harry Kane yet this season but he believes the game will end in a 1-1 draw.

He predicts via the BBC: “Tottenham won their first three league games of the season, while Arsenal lost all of theirs, but their results have been reversed in the past couple of weeks.

“I can’t say I’ve been surprised by their inconsistency. I said from the start that I don’t fancy Tottenham’s defence, and Harry Kane has not got going for them yet in the league.

“Arsenal have improved from the way they started the season but I don’t see them going on a long unbeaten run now.

“They might get a draw here though. That’s a result both managers would probably settle for given the circumstances.

“Prediction: 1-1”

Arsenal will be keen to get all the points, knowing that it would draw them level with their rivals after six league outings.