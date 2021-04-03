Mark Lawrenson predicts tough game for Arsenal against Liverpool

Mark Lawrenson predicts that Liverpool will take all the points when Arsenal faces the Premier League holders this weekend.

Both teams face off knowing that each side needs all the points to stay competitive.

It is almost impossible for Arsenal to make the top four this season, but they still fancy themselves ending the campaign in the Europa League places.

They have the chance of winning Europe’s second top club competition in this campaign and that would see them qualify for the Champions League.

Arsenal has been in fine league form recently and came from three goals down to draw 3-3 against West Ham before the international break.

Liverpool has struggled with inconsistency and lost on their last league visit to the Emirates, but Lawro believes that Jurgen Klopp’s side has what it takes to get the points when they come to London.

He says Liverpool will likely field their strongest side because they need to win and they should get all three points with a 2-1 win.

He writes on the BBC: “This is a big game for Liverpool and their top-four hopes, at the start of a big week for the Reds – they have the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

“It is hard to know what sort of test they will get from Arsenal, though, because we saw how good, and bad, the Gunners can be in their 3-3 draw with West Ham last time out.

“I am not sure how Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has got any hair left after watching that – he must have been tearing it out at times.

“Liverpool cannot really afford to rest anyone here, even though Jurgen Klopp would probably like to. They need a win to stay close to Chelsea, who are in fourth place, and I think they will get it.

“As for Real? That tie is 50-50. Real are improving, but they are not the force they were. Liverpool have to play the team, not the name, and if they can sort their home form out then they have a decent chance of going through.

“Lawro’s prediction: 1-2”