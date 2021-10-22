Mark Lawrenson proving not everyone is negative about Arsenal

Mark Lawrenson has tipped Arsenal to take advantage of playing at home to beat Aston Villa in the Premier League this evening.

Considering the amount of negativity from so-called “super fans” on Youtube, you would have thought Arsenal were in for a beating tonight but not according to Lawro.

The former Liverpool man admittedly does not think there is much to separate the sides these days but regardless, it is a home win he is predicting.

This is what he wrote in his weekly column on the BBC:

“Both these teams are in mid-table for a reason – there are some positives about the way they have started the season, but there are ways to get at them too.

“Aston Villa suffered a late collapse against Wolves last time out, while Arsenal scraped a draw with Crystal Palace on Monday in a game that said more about where they are at the moment than their recent run of three straight wins did.

“The Gunners probably thought they had turned the corner after their poor start to the season but I don’t think that is the case. I’m going with them to win this one, but that is mainly down to them having home advantage.

“Prediction: 2-1”

It is easy for many to be negative I will admit but to constantly look at the glass half full ends up feeding through to the players and sometimes, it does no harm to look at the situation in a positive light.

For example, we are unbeaten in six games now, five in the Premier League and while the draw against Palace was disappointing, it is still progress in the big scheme of things.

We didn’t lose, we didn’t give up and the lads showed character and that is definitely an improvement on previous seasons.

I share Lawro’s optimism and am going for a 2-0 win