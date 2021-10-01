Mark Lawrenson reveals which Premier League rival rejected Aubameyang

Liverpool icon, Mark Lawrenson has revealed that Jurgen Klopp had the chance to sign Arsenal captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the Gunners signed him, but he didn’t want to for a reason.

Having worked with the striker at Borussia Dortmund, Lawro says Klopp chose not to take him to Liverpool because the striker isn’t exactly a team player and only plays for himself.

He admits that on his day, Auba is one of the best players on the planet, but his attitude is questionable in the dressing room.

Klopp knew the striker could make his job easier on the pitch, but he wasn’t sure he had the right attitude the German wanted in his dressing room.

“Why did Jurgen Klopp not take Aubameyang when he could have taken him? He knew him”, Mark said on Off The Ball as quoted by Transfermarketweb.

“He knew him absolutely 100 per cent inside out and he never ever took him. We know on his day he is an outstanding footballer. It was never even mentioned that Aubameyang would go to Liverpool and I think Jurgen Klopp looked at him and thought, top, top player, dressing room, not sure.”

Aubameyang joined Arsenal in 2018 and is now their captain after his stunning form in his first two seasons at the club.

The striker struggled last season and his lack of goals contributed to why Arsenal finished the campaign outside the European places.

Hopefully, he can hit top form in this campaign and help the club make a return to the top four.