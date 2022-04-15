Mark Lawrenson’s Southampton vs Arsenal prediction is not what fans will like

Arsenal will look to get back to winning ways when they visit Southampton for their next Premier League game.

The Gunners have lost their last two league games to Crystal Palace and Brighton, and Tottenham will pull clear of them if they lose to The Saints and the Lilywhites win.

This means the match is a must-win for the Gunners and their players know it. However, can they dig deep and get all three points?

Former Liverpool defender, Mark Lawrenson, admits both clubs have been on a bad run of form ahead of this game, but he doesn’t see any favourites.

Because of that, he predicts they will share the spoils in a 1-1 draw, adding via the BBC:

“Southampton have lost five of their past six games in all competitions but, with three defeats out of four, Arsenal are having a wobble as well.

“The Gunners are without Thomas Partey as well as Kieran Tierney and they are really missing the pair of them. I don’t look at them and think they are going to go to St Mary’s and win.

“Prediction: 1-1”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal cannot afford to let Lawro’s prediction to come to pass if the players are serious about ending this season inside the top four.

This game is a must-win for us and we cannot use missing key players as an excuse because we have had enough time to prepare for the game.