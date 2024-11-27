Marquee signing, Mariona Caldentey, was a transfer masterclass for our Arsenal Women

Spanish world champion & former Barcelona star, Mariona Caldentey, signed for Arsenal Women this summer, on a free transfer from Barcelona Femini.

The Spaniard came to north London and was an instant hit; she’s got an assist and a goal in 7 appearances. Impressively, she’s really made it her mission to see our Gunners fly on the European stage; in 4 Champions League games, she boasts 3 goals and 2 assists.

Her impact, however, hasn’t just been goals and assists; she’s also injected fluidity into this Arsenal attack. Whether she plays as a winger or as a #10, her creativity and desire to lead the attack are evident “She has everything in her toolbox.”

Her admission in her book “How We Have Changed History,” where she discussed how difficult it was to decide to leave Barcelona Femeni and join Arsenal Women, makes it clearer that Arsenal is fortunate to have her.

With her deal at Barca expiring on June 30th, she admits some NWSL clubs and Lyon were keen to sign her. But for her the decision was always about extending her deal at Barcelona or moving to Arsenal.

She reveals the reasons she was tempted to stay at Barca to be

– She was extremely happy, both on and off the pitch.

– She loves Barca’s style of play and the way they train.- It’s her comfort zone.

– It is close to Mallorca.

– There she’s close to most of her friends.

– The club holds a special connection for her and her father.

She reveals the reasons behind her decision to leave to be

– The departure of head coach Jonatan Giraldez from Barcelona in the summer left her feeling uncertain about the sporting project and staff selection. Despite her happiness upon learning that Pere Romeu would be taking over as the new Barca coach and their numerous productive conversations, she remained uncertain about her decision to stay.

– She also realised that many of her long-time friends had already left.

– Goalkeeper Sandro Panos, who was her biggest supporter in the dressing room, was departing, and it only felt right for her to do so.

– Summer 2024 was her 10-year anniversary, and she hadn’t really realised it had been a whole decade with the club; she needed a fresh start.

– She wanted to leave on a high, and there was a chance for her to do so; she feels she had closed the circle by winning all 4 titles last season.

Of reasons why Arsenal felt like the perfect landing spot for her after 10 good years with Barcelona, she admitted:

– The competitiveness of the WSL. She loves winning but also loves competing. Barca had become accustomed to only looking forward to the finals in the last two or three months of the season; otherwise, they were on autopilot.

– The briefness of a WSL season captivated her.

– She admits that Arsenal is a pioneering club in the women’s game and a great reference for other clubs, which drew her in.

– Arsenal has always wanted her.- She aspired to be part of the Arsenal project and contribute to its success. To her, Arsenal has made significant investments in recent years; despite the absence of titles at the moment, this reminded her of her early days at Barca, where they took their time to reap the rewards of their investment.

– She had a deep passion for the club. She could identify with the Arsenal philosophy, their style of play, and the training.

That’s what secured Arsenal the deal for Mariona Caldentey. What do you think Gooners?

Michelle M

