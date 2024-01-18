Marquinhos breaks silence after Arsenal recalled him from loan

Arsenal Winger Marquinhos is currently with the Brazilian U23 team, but his club future remains uncertain.

He spent the first half of the season on loan at Nantes but failed to get enough game time at the French club.

This prompted Arsenal to recall him this month, and he is expected to join another club on loan as long as they can guarantee that he will play often for them.

Marquinhos is still just 20, so he needs game time, but he might remain at Arsenal until the end of the season.

Speaking while in camp with the Brazil youth team, he was asked about his future and said to Globo Esporte:

“I’m very focused on having a great Pre-Olympic, to return to Arsenal confident, to continue the work there, and God willing, to be at the next Olympics.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Marquinhos deserves game time and knows he can do a good job if given chances to play.

We need to find a new home for him for the second half of the season, even if it means playing in the Championship in England.

However, he must be guaranteed playing time, otherwise, it would be better for him to stay at the Emirates and train with our stars, who are of better quality.

