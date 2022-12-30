Marquinhos could get Arsenal chances in the next few games

Marquinhos has struggled to play regularly for Arsenal this season, even though he did well in some of the cameos he has made.

The Brazilian joined to develop further and has proven he is better than playing in the Premier League 2, which should see him get more chances in the senior team.

However, most Arsenal attackers are in top form, so he must wait for his turn to come, even with the loss of Gabriel Jesus.

Leaving the Emirates on loan is an option that Mikel Arteta’s side has, but it doesn’t seem they will exercise it with Marquinhos in January.

A report on Football London reveals they cannot let him go unless a new man comes in. Instead, he is now set to be named on the bench in Arsenal’s next few games.

This means he could make more appearances for the club as a sub.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Marquinhos knows he will not play for Arsenal immediately after he moved to the Emirates and will not be surprised that chances have not been many for him.

However, we expect the attacker to eventually leave on loan to get more game time as the club eyes several new attacking players.

That might happen in January, depending on the fitness of other attackers and the business the Gunners conduct in the market.

