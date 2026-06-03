Marquinhos explains decision to quickly console Gabriel in Champions League final

Marquinhos showed sportsmanship after Arsenal lost the Champions League final, consoling Gabriel, whose missed penalty decided the shootout against PSG.

Gabriel had been excellent throughout the season, helping Arsenal reach the final and win the Premier League title, remaining a key player trusted by the squad.

He also took responsibility as leader and stepped up for the decisive penalty, aiming to keep Arsenal alive in the shootout.

Marquinhos shows sportsmanship after final

Marquinhos went to Gabriel immediately after the miss instead of celebrating with PSG, showing empathy and respect in an emotional moment.

His decision to comfort Gabriel rather than immediately celebrate with teammates was widely viewed as a sign of respect in a high-pressure environment.

The gesture highlighted shared experiences of pressure in football, with penalty misses carrying heavy emotional burden for players.

Marquinhos reflects on penalty experience

Marquinhos reflected on the moment, speaking as reported by TNT, saying:

“When that moment happened, the first thing I thought of was the time I missed the penalty in the World Cup [quarter-final shootout defeat to Croatia],”

“I know how difficult that moment is for a player; it’s a weight that really falls on your shoulders. There’s no way around it; it’s our responsibility, it’s our moment there.”

The comments underlined the emotional difficulty of penalty shootouts and the shared understanding among professionals who have experienced similar moments.

It also reinforced Marquinhos’ gesture as one of respect and empathy, highlighting the human side of high-pressure European competition.

Such moments often resonate beyond the result itself, shaping perceptions of leadership and character within elite football.

For Arsenal, the incident will be remembered as part of a closely contested final defined by fine margins and emotional swings.

Such exchanges contribute to respect within the modern game.

Overall, the incident reflected mutual respect.

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