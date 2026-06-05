Marquinhos reveals what he told Gabriel at Champions League final

One of the most emotional moments following Arsenal’s Champions League final defeat came when Gabriel was comforted by Marquinhos after missing the decisive penalty in the shootout.

Gabriel stepped forward knowing he needed to score to keep Arsenal’s hopes alive after a gruelling 120 minutes of football. However, the defender was unable to convert from the spot, bringing the contest to an end and condemning the Gunners to Champions League final heartbreak. It marked a painful conclusion to a campaign in which Arsenal had come so close to securing European glory.

Despite the disappointment of that moment, Gabriel had played a significant role throughout the season and had earned the trust placed in him to take such an important penalty. Had the outcome been different and Arsenal gone on to lift the trophy, he would undoubtedly have been remembered as one of the key figures in their success.

Marquinhos Offers Support

In the immediate aftermath of the defeat, Marquinhos made a point of consoling his international teammate. The experienced defender recognised the emotional burden Gabriel was carrying and sought to remind him of the outstanding contributions he had made throughout the campaign.

The gesture highlighted the strong bond between the two Brazil internationals, who are now preparing to play alongside one another at the 2026 World Cup. Marquinhos was determined to ensure that one difficult moment did not overshadow an entire season of excellence.

Message After the Final

As reported by ESPN, Marquinhos later revealed the message he shared with Gabriel after the match.

He said: “I told [Gabriel] to stay strong, to hold his head high because he’d had an incredible season and an incredible match.

“I told him that, in my opinion, he was the best centre-back in the world this season. He simply didn’t deserve to carry that burden because, of course, we all want to score penalties.

“I told him that nothing about that moment would take away from the wonderful season he’d had and that we were going to need him very much. Those were my words to him, so that he could get over that moment as quickly as possible because we were going to need him very soon here.”

The comments underline the respect Gabriel has earned and the importance he continues to hold for both club and country.

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