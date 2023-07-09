Marquinhos saves Arsenal in their first pre-season game of the summer

Arsenal kicked off their pre-season preparations with a closed-door friendly against Watford, resulting in a 1-1 draw. Manager Mikel Arteta and his team are back at the Colney Training Ground, determined to mount a challenge for the Premier League title in the upcoming season.

While not all players have returned to training yet, those present have been diligently working towards regaining full fitness. In the friendly match against Watford, Arsenal Media reports that the Championship club took a surprise lead against the run of play late in the first half.

During the halftime break, Arteta made nine changes to the team, and it was Marquinhos who found the back of the net for Arsenal, scoring an equaliser ten minutes into the second half. The game ultimately ended in a 1-1 draw, providing the Gunners with an opportunity to assess their squad and fine-tune their strategies for the forthcoming campaign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The most important thing now is for the players to build their fitness and the results are not so important as we prepare for a crucial campaign.

As long as many of the boys get minutes, it is okay whatever the score is. These games would also hand us a chance to test several formations with our old and new players so that we can become more unpredictable when the season starts.

Marquinhos was sent out on loan last season and that might be the case again, as the club has too many talents ahead of him on the pecking order.

