Marseille and Arsenal close to completing midfielder transfer

Matteo Guendouzi may have played his last game for Arsenal as he gets set to join Olympique de Marseille before the start of next season.

The Frenchman spent the last campaign on loan at Hertha Berlin after falling out of favour with Mikel Arteta at the Emirates.

He joined the Gunners in the summer of 2018 as they tried to rebuild the squad under Unai Emery at the time.

He was an important member of their first team and he was also a part of the squad when Arteta first became the club’s manager.

However, he fell out with the Spaniard because of his poor off-field attitude and that has seen him struggle to play for them again.

He had a mixed spell on loan at Hertha, but he did enough to earn some interest from Marseille.

The French side is keen to sign him and Todofichajes says they are close to agreeing with Arsenal over his transfer.

The report says the Gunners will trigger a one-year extension on his current deal and then sell him to them.

Both teams are close to agreeing on a fee that would be around 10m euros.

Getting rid of Guendouzi is a positive and making some money for their transfer kitty will go a long way in helping Arsenal.