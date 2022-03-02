Marseille boss confirms signing of Guendouzi this summer

The young Frenchman Matteo Guendouzi has been a divisive figure during his time at Arsenal, but has proven time and time again that he cannot carry himself with a sense of professionalism, whether it’s on the field, in his fiery interviews, in the dressing room or even through his social media handles.

Yes, he’s a wonderful footballer. Yes, he is still only 22 years of age. Yes, he has been one of the best players for Marseille this season. But do Arsenal want him back? Absolutely not!

The good news is that we bought him very cheaply, and hopefully Mikel Arteta would have put a realistic price on his head when he agreed to send him on loan to Marseille with an option to buy, so we can add to our needed transfer funds this summer.

We already know that Fiorentina are going to make Torreira’s stay permanent, and now the L’OM boss Pablo Longoria has confirmed in an interview with RMC Sport that Guendouzi will sign a 3-year contract in the summer.

Guendouzi was also included in the programme, and he said about his move to Marseille: “It’s a well-considered choice. There were very good discussions with the president, the coach, people in my family. It’s the best choice I’ve made. done for many years. It started a little before the transfer window. Today, I am very happy and fulfilled here”.

So Arsenal will get another little boost from this sale, and even though we may regret losing him in the future, we can consider that we may have dodged a bullet by getting his attitude out of our dressing room…

