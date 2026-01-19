Marseille close to signing Timber’s brother after Arsenal failed to get serious 

Arsenal are set to miss out on the twin brother of Jurrien Timber, with Olympique Marseille closing in on a move for Quinten Timber. The midfielder currently plays for Feyenoord in the Netherlands, where he has established himself as one of the club’s most important and reliable performers over several seasons.

His development has closely mirrored that of his brother, who has been with Arsenal since 2023 and has grown into a key figure for the Gunners. Jurrien’s influence at the Emirates has been significant, and his success could easily have helped pave the way for his twin to follow him to North London.

Arsenal’s interest fades

Given the quality already present in Arsenal’s midfield, it was always going to be difficult for Quinten to secure regular game time if he made the move. The Gunners boast some of the finest midfielders in the Premier League, and competition for places remains fierce. Despite this, many supporters would have welcomed the arrival of another Timber, particularly given the consistency and professionalism shown by Jurrien since his arrival.

Although the defender could have recommended his brother to the club, Arsenal have not moved decisively to secure his signature. Their hesitation appears to have opened the door for rivals to act, and that delay may now prove costly. The club’s focus on other priorities within the squad seems to have pushed Timber down the list of targets, even though his profile fits well with their long term approach.

Marseille move closer to agreement

This lack of urgency has now allowed another club to take control of the situation. Get Football News France reports that Olympique Marseille are closing in on a deal for the Feyenoord midfielder and has already reached an agreement to add him to their squad. The move is said to be approaching completion, leaving little room for Arsenal to intervene at this late stage.

For Timber, the prospect of joining Marseille offers the chance to continue his development in a competitive environment where opportunities for regular football are likely to be greater. For Arsenal, it represents a missed opportunity to reunite two brothers who have both impressed in their respective roles.