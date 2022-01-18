Marseille complete defensive signing from Arsenal amidst controversy

Marseille have signed Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer from Arsenal, six months earlier than his contract was due to expire.

The left-back has fallen further and further down the pecking order in recent seasons, and found himself behind both Nuno Tavares and Kieran Tierney this term in his favoured role.

The timing of his release could be better however, after we moved to postpone our recent fixture with Tottenham due to a lack of first-team players, while this week we have released Kola, and are supposedly close to the departure of Pablo Mari on loan. There has been much controversy over our recent cancelled matchup, and news of further outgoings instead of incomings isn’t going to go down well with rival rans.

Official and confirmed. Sead Kolasinac signs with Olympique Marseille after becoming a free agent with his Arsenal contract being terminated. 🚨 #OM #AFC Kolasinac signs until June 2023 as new OM player – medical successfully completed today. pic.twitter.com/cLeMfbIe4D — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 18, 2022

Kolasinac will join on-loan Arsenal duo William Saliba and Matteo Guendouzi in the side, with both having joined on loan during the summer, but we appear to be getting nothing in return for Sead’s departure.

Regardless of our numerical issues, Sead wouldn’t have been in contention to feature in the coming weeks, with players ahead of him for a number of roles that he could well have filled, but fingers will no doubt be pointed at us after the postponement regardless.

Do you consider Kolasinac a flop? Or was he never expected to have a major impact when signing from the Bundesliga?

