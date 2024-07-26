Marseille have some doubts over Arsenal’s stance on the sale of Nketiah

Olympique Marseille is closing in on an agreement over personal terms with Eddie Nketiah, but they are not confident that Arsenal will agree to sell him to them.

The striker has struggled to establish relevance at Arsenal for several seasons, and reports suggest he may eventually leave this summer.

He is preparing for the new season with the Gunners, but talks of him leaving the Emirates are not going away.

Nketiah’s most serious suitor now is OM, and they have been in talks with the striker over the last few weeks.

They believe he can do a job for them, and Roberto de Zerbi wants him to lead the line for his new team.

La Provence claims Marseille is close to reaching an agreement over personal terms with the striker, who is eager to make the move.

However, the Ligue 1 club doubts that Arsenal wants Nketiah to leave in this transfer window.

This is because there is still a huge gap between what the Gunners want and what Marseille is offering.

They expect Arsenal to demand less and it seems to them that Mikel Arteta’s side is open to keeping the striker with them for another season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah has to leave so that we can sign a better striker because relying on him for another season could be disastrous.

