Marseille have some doubts over Arsenal’s stance on the sale of Nketiah

Olympique Marseille is closing in on an agreement over personal terms with Eddie Nketiah, but they are not confident that Arsenal will agree to sell him to them.
The striker has struggled to establish relevance at Arsenal for several seasons, and reports suggest he may eventually leave this summer.
He is preparing for the new season with the Gunners, but talks of him leaving the Emirates are not going away.
Nketiah’s most serious suitor now is OM, and they have been in talks with the striker over the last few weeks.
They believe he can do a job for them, and Roberto de Zerbi wants him to lead the line for his new team.
La Provence claims Marseille is close to reaching an agreement over personal terms with the striker, who is eager to make the move.
However, the Ligue 1 club doubts that Arsenal wants Nketiah to leave in this transfer window.
This is because there is still a huge gap between what the Gunners want and what Marseille is offering.
They expect Arsenal to demand less and it seems to them that Mikel Arteta’s side is open to keeping the striker with them for another season.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Nketiah has to leave so that we can sign a better striker because relying on him for another season could be disastrous.
Marseille should pay the asking price! They are not getting him on the cheap! If it was a reverse they would want top Dollar.
If it was the reverse we would probably being paying double ,Marseille have every right to belittle us for payment ,any club will look at Laurel and hardy (Arteta/edu)when it comes to buying players .
Both 🤡 when it comes to selling (realising) players .
35 million for ESR 😂
What “asking price”?
Nketiah disastrous? Does the author watch football? Nketiah has scored huge goals for us against big clubs. He just needs consistent starts. He was the all-time top England youth international scorer for a reason. If Nketiah gets a good run of games and his confidence solidifies, he will absolutely terrorize defenders. He’s a better shot than Havertz, makes better runs than Havertz. I would be open to selling him for a good price, but let’s not sell ourselves short. For Nketiah, he’s a good player, needs to go where he’ll get games so he can enjoy his career and make his mark. Good lad.
I don’t expect Eddie to be sold. He is very much part of the team.