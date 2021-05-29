Marseille inching closer to signing Arsenal man

Olympique Marseille is close to completing a move for Arsenal midfielder, Matteo Guendouzi after his loan spell in Germany.

The Frenchman spent this season on loan at Hertha Berlin after falling out with Mikel Arteta at the Emirates.

He was on fine form in some of his games in Germany and that should have earned him a place in the Arsenal team again.

However, that isn’t the case and he looks set to join another club when the transfer window reopens.

Foot Mercato says Marseille has never really filled the void left by Morgan Sanson who joined Aston Villa in the last transfer window.

They have now turned their attention towards Guendouzi whom they believe can make a telling contribution to their team from next season.

Arteta has a number of options in midfield and a part of his rebuild will be to cut the number down.

He was never a fan of Guendouzi, whom he frequently introduced into games from the bench.

Selling the France Under21 star will bring in much-needed cash and it seems they will not hesitate to do business with Marseille as soon as they can.

Guendouzi joined the Gunners in 2018 and was a key member of Unai Emery’s team.

It is sad that he hasn’t built on the promise he showed early on at the Emirates.