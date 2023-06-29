Marseille keen on pairing Balogun with Alexis Sanchez in Ligue 1 next season

Marseille, as per the L’Equipe, are keen to unleash a Balogun-Sanchez attack to try and end PSG’s Ligue 1 dominance.

This week, there’s speculation that Arsenal sanctioned Balogun’s exit after he rejected a new deal. The Gunners are keen to pocket £35 million from the US international’s exit. After a brilliant loan stay at Stade de Reims, where he managed 21 goals in 37 games, the belief is that clubs will see sense in paying the fee slapped on Balogun’s head.

Marseille may have the perfect dream to unleash an attacking partnership with Arsenal products. But they have a big task on their hands.

They have to extend Sanchez’s current deal, which is expiring.

The Chilean wants assurance of progress before agreeing to a new deal.

They also have to convince Balogun that his future is in Ligue 1, considering a number of PL teams are eyeing him.

Sanchez, like Balogun, was a hit in Ligue 1 last term; he managed 18 goals and 3 assists. Balogun may have had better numbers than him, but with the experience the 34-year-old has, the 21-year-old may learn a lot from Sanchez.

Although it may have been exciting to see Balogun at the Emirates next season, he would have needed more game time. His leaving is for the best, as he also doesn’t want a loan exit.

“I’m not sure what’s going to happen. But I’m just committed to now; I try to stay present. I obviously want to enjoy the moment with my team and my family,” said Balogun recently.

“What I can say is that I definitely won’t go on loan again.”

Having scored 39 goals between them last season I am sure they will be a hit at Marseille, it would appear to be a great destination for Balogun to gain further experience in a much higher quality team than he had around him at Reims.

As long as Arsenal can insert a buy back clause….

Darren N

