Marseille keen on pairing Balogun with Alexis Sanchez in Ligue 1 next season

Marseille, as per the L’Equipe, are keen to unleash a Balogun-Sanchez attack to try and end PSG’s Ligue 1 dominance.
This week, there’s speculation that Arsenal sanctioned Balogun’s exit after he rejected a new deal. The Gunners are keen to pocket £35 million from the US international’s exit. After a brilliant loan stay at Stade de Reims, where he managed 21 goals in 37 games, the belief is that clubs will see sense in paying the fee slapped on Balogun’s head.
Marseille may have the perfect dream to unleash an attacking partnership with Arsenal products. But they have a big task on their hands.
- They have to extend Sanchez’s current deal, which is expiring.
- The Chilean wants assurance of progress before agreeing to a new deal.
- They also have to convince Balogun that his future is in Ligue 1, considering a number of PL teams are eyeing him.
Sanchez, like Balogun, was a hit in Ligue 1 last term; he managed 18 goals and 3 assists. Balogun may have had better numbers than him, but with the experience the 34-year-old has, the 21-year-old may learn a lot from Sanchez.
Although it may have been exciting to see Balogun at the Emirates next season, he would have needed more game time. His leaving is for the best, as he also doesn’t want a loan exit.
“I’m not sure what’s going to happen. But I’m just committed to now; I try to stay present. I obviously want to enjoy the moment with my team and my family,” said Balogun recently.
“What I can say is that I definitely won’t go on loan again.”
Having scored 39 goals between them last season I am sure they will be a hit at Marseille, it would appear to be a great destination for Balogun to gain further experience in a much higher quality team than he had around him at Reims.
As long as Arsenal can insert a buy back clause….
Darren N
That would be a great move for him – perfect level for him to continue to improve, continue to score goals and to play alongside better players than he did last season. I think it would be right for us to let him go there, assuming marseille will pay a reasonable transfer fee.
It will be best for arsenal to sell him to Marseille because they will one day do us a fevour, they have done us a fevour in the bast when it comes to buying our players
Guendouzi, Sead,Jeff Rein Adelaide as well as improving our players which arsenal loaned to them William Saliba and Nuno Tavares.
35m is definitely too cheap without a buy back clause, maybe even with one.
35m will be good if a buy back clause of 45m is agreed by both clubs to be inserted in is contract.
Balogan is on the market for £35 million plus 3 x £5 million over 3 years. Arsenal have changed the way they buy and sell players. If you want facts here they are. The structure of the deal for Rice was already part agreed between West ham and Arsenal which was the initial £75 million, but the add-ons was the stumbling block. The add-ons have now been changed and agreed. This is together with the pre agreed initial £75 million is £10 million for each of the first 3 winter years of a 6 year contract but *without conditions*, the 7th year optional. Total is £105 million. Kai has a similar structure deal but with added minor conditions. That is £50 million plus £5 million for each of the first 3 years of a 6 year contract with 7 th year optional. Total £65 million. My friend works in the admin team, but I cannot mention her name. The structure for Kai will be announced first then Rice within 9 days. Personally i dont think he is worth it, but time will tell. They will also sell their players in a similar structured way to get the maximum capital for thieir players from financial difficult teams.
The ideal thing would have been to return the kid let continue his development honing skills.
But Arsenal has no time to sit on our laurels, a complete clearing of the deck must be carried out immediately.