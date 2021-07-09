Marseille looking to beat Arsenal to the signature of two La Liga stars

Olympique Marseille is having a fine summer and Todofichajes reports that they are attempting to build a “dream squad” ahead of next season.

They have completed the loan signing of Matteo Guendouzi from Arsenal and the report says they are now going after two of the Gunners’ targets.

The French club is preparing for a serious title challenge next season and wants to add Samuel Umtiti and Philippe Coutinho to their squad this summer.

Both players are long-term targets of Arsenal and they have been linked with a move to the Emirates this summer as well.

However, the Gunners seem to be looking in other directions for now and Marseille could seal their transfers.

The report says the French club is determined about signing both players and they have made their intentions known to Barcelona.

The Spanish club is looking to reduce their wage bill and has agreed to send them to France on loan at zero cost.

The French side will also have the option of making their transfers permanent after next season.

Arsenal needs a new midfielder and would make good use of Philippe Coutinho’s creativity.

The Brazilian shone at Liverpool when he played in the Premier League earlier in his career.