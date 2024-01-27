Marseille makes a decision that puts Tavares future on hold

Olympique de Marseille was reportedly linked with a move for Nuno Tavares in recent days, with the defender struggling for playing time at Nottingham Forest. Tavares joined Forest on loan for the rest of the season in the summer, as Mikel Arteta did not trust him enough to feature for Arsenal.

However, Tavares has found it challenging to secure a regular spot in the starting lineup under two different managers at Nottingham Forest. As a result, there were considerations for Arsenal to recall him from his loan spell. Marseille’s interest in his signature raised hopes that he might return to France.

Nevertheless, it appears that Tavares was only an alternative for Marseille, who also had an interest in signing Quentin Merlin from Nantes. L’Equipe now reveals that Marseille has opted to move for Merlin, freezing the future of Tavares. Consequently, Tavares will remain at Nottingham Forest for the remainder of the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares’ spell at Forest has been frustrating, and we truly should think about recalling him this month.

The Portuguese defender deserves more game time because he has the talent to do well at a club like Forest, but if the manager does not like him, he will keep struggling to play.

With the move to OM off, he has to wait until the summer or find another suitor.

