Marseille President discusses a possible permanent move for Nwaneri

Ethan Nwaneri made an immediate impression in Ligue 1 at the weekend by scoring a stunning goal on his debut, and Olympique Marseille will already be wishing they could keep him for longer. The Arsenal youngster is spending only the remainder of this season with the French club and is clearly determined to make the most of the opportunity, both for his own development and to demonstrate his readiness for a bigger role when he returns to north London.

Nwaneri’s quality has never been in doubt at Arsenal, where he is highly regarded by the coaching staff. The Gunners would ideally like to give him more minutes at the Emirates, but their pursuit of the league title and other trophies has limited the opportunities available to younger players. As a result, this loan move was seen as a valuable chance for him to gain experience at a senior level in a competitive environment.

Short-term loan with long-term intent

Despite his eye-catching start in France, there remains uncertainty over what awaits Nwaneri when he returns next season. He is still very young, and there is no guarantee that regular first-team football will be immediately available at Arsenal. That reality makes the current spell with Marseille particularly important, as every performance adds to his growing reputation and readiness for top-level football.

However, any hopes Marseille may have had of extending his stay have been firmly addressed. The club’s president has confirmed that there is no option to make the move permanent, ensuring that Nwaneri will return to Arsenal once the season concludes. This decision underlines how highly the Premier League side values him and how central he is to their future planning.

Marseille accept Arsenal’s stance

Marseille president Pablo Longoria has been clear about the situation, as reported by Get Football News France. He said, “An option to buy? Let’s be very clear about one thing: an option to buy is unrealistic.

“He is one of Arsenal’s main assets for the future.”

He added, “For us, the value lies in his talent and his sporting performances. For Arsenal, it’s about his contribution to the game, and for the player, it’s a step in his progression and the fact of being coached by Roberto [De Zerbi].”

Those comments highlight the shared understanding between the clubs. For Marseille, Nwaneri’s presence is about short-term impact. For Arsenal, it is a carefully managed step in the development of a player they see as vital to their long-term ambitions.