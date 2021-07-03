Marseille reach agreement with Arsenal for Matteo Guendouzi

French club Marseille have found an agreement with their English counterparts Arsenal involving Matteo Guendouzi.

The deal is expected to be wrapped up by next week. The compensation that Marseille are obliged to pay the Gunners will be €1m for a one year loan and then obligation to buy for €11m next summer.

The Red and White of London were hailed for the Frenchman’s signature in 2018 for a cut-price deal. The young midfielder surprised everyone when he hit the ground running in arguably one of the best leagues in the world, when he was just a teenager, scoring once and assisting five in just 82 outings.

Mattéo Guendouzi will join OM from Arsenal – agreement to be completed next week, Guendouzi turned down Benfica bid after as he only wants OM. 🇫🇷 #OM Final details then it’s gonna be signed – same for Saliba on loan as @David_Ornstein revealed. Ünder and Pau López, done deal. https://t.co/mX5ndnA9Xm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2021

Guendouzi was fundamental part of the team that reached the final of the Europa League in 2019 and surmounted a serious challenge for the top four spot. Although they came a bit short, Arsenal received a lot of praise for signing ‘under-the-radar” players such as Lucas Torreira and Guendouzi himself.

However, fast-forward summer 2021, both are bound to leave the North London outfit for a fraction of the price that was being quoted just a few years ago.

With Matteo Guendouzi set to leave Arsenal and join Olympique Marseille, here's a throwback to his first and only goal for the Gunners back in 2018.pic.twitter.com/INoYEhbXOF — ArsenalVideo (@arsenal_video) July 3, 2021

As they say, ‘endings pave way for new beginnings,’ Arsenal will hope for the same. The club are working to build foundations that will remain intact for several years to come. Belgium’s next in-line star Albert Sambi Lokonga is expected to sign for our club in the coming days, who is highly regarded across Europe.

They have also recruited Nuno Tavares from Portuguese side Benfica. Both deals have low risk which can hand the Gunners high rewards in the future.

The summer squad overhaul is now expected to start, as the European Championships and the Copa America reach the final stages. Ben White appears to be the next signing that we are confident of making.

The club’s summer transfer window will not just be judged by incomings, but by outgoings too. Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu have to get it right this summer, no matter the complications.

If they don’t, they could well be made the scapegoats next season.

