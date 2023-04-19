Marseille set to battle Arsenal for free-agent Premier League star

Wilfred Zaha’s transfer to Arsenal may eventually materialise four years after we were strongly linked to the Palace star.

Arsenal will want to improve their performance this season, and the only way to do so is to take advantage of the transfer market. According to Foot Mercato, Arsenal is interested in signing the Crystal Palace winger on a free transfer this summer. Zaha is one of the players who will be in high demand, and offers have already started trickling in to his entourage.

Unai Emery had the option of signing either Wilfred Zaha or Nicolas Pepe in 2019. We all know Pepe was signed for Arsenal’s record transfer fee, and what a blunder it was as the Ivorian failed to live up to the high expectations placed on him at the Emirates.

Meanwhile, while Arsenal struggled to maximise Pepe’s potential, Zaha was thriving for Crystal Palace, establishing himself as one of the best Premier League wingers.

Arsenal might now make amends for their 2019 transfer error by beating Marseille for Zaha’s free transfer. Marseille appears to be working hard to persuade Zaha to join their project. The Ligue 1 club is eager to add him to their project, but they may face competition from Arsenal, which is also reportedly eager to bring him to the Emirates.

However, if Zaha joins Arsenal, who will make way? If I were to take a close look at Arsenal’s attack, I’d say Zaha’s arrival may be terrible news for Reiss Nelson and possibly Emile Smith-Rowe, who are occasionally used as backup wingers, but Zaha may force them out of that role as Arteta’s super sub next season.

Darren N

