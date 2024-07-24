Marseille takes the first steps in securing Arsenal striker

Olympique Marseille is looking to complete a move for Eddie Nketiah in the coming days, as the Englishman is no longer in Arsenal’s plans.

The Gunners have been looking to sell some of their players in this transfer window, and Nketiah is one of them.

Nketiah was a prolific player for Arsenal’s academy teams and the England youth squads. However, he has struggled to translate that form to the senior stage, and Arsenal is looking to cash in on him while they can.

There haven’t been many clubs keen on signing him, but Nketiah has been at the top of Olympique Marseille’s shopping list.

OM considers him one of the best players they can sign and have established contact with Arsenal to secure his transfer, reports L’Equipe.

They claim OM has begun talks with the Gunners and is taking the pursuit seriously. They are pushing to get Arsenal to agree to sell him in the coming weeks.

Nketiah is also aware that Arsenal could sign another striker this window, which would further limit his game time.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah has failed to meet expectations at the club in the last few seasons, and the smart thing to do is to cut him off and allow him to move to OM, where he will gain more relevance.