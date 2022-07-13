Marseille very keen on Tavares – Should Arsenal let him go?

Ever since the summer transfer window began, one of the most talked about positions that Arsenal needed filling was a striker, a midfielder and cover for Kieran Tierney at left-back.
Nuno Tavares was bought for that same reason last summer, and although he showed that he had real talent early on in the season, it soon became clear that he was not ready for the rigours of the Premier league just yet.
But it looks like Marseille are convinced that he would benefit from a season in Ligue 1, and after having already signed the transfers of Matteo Guendouzi and Sead Kolasinac in recent times, and the loan of William Saliba, they would appear to have a good (and profitable) relationship with the Gunners.
RMCSport published a report yesterday confirming Marseille’s interest. They said: Marseille are still looking to Arsenal to strengthen themselves. According to La Provence, OM are interested in Nuno Tavares (22) in their search for the left-back position. The Portuguese would be high on the list of Marseille decision-makers looking to meet the expectations of their new coach, Igor Tudor.
It would seem obvious that Arsenal would only let Tavares leave if we got in a suitable (better) replacement for the youngster, which could explain our interest in Lisandro Martinez and Grimaldo, but even if we did buy another left-back, would it be more sensible for Arsenal to keep Tavares and give him a chance to regain his confidence in the early stages of the Europa League and League Cups?
Or do you think we should just let him go?
Last season we had an 0-3 start. Because we had come off two successive 8th place finishes Arteta believed he was on the verge of being sacked. So he made the decision to purge those involved in the 0-3. So Leno Chambers Soares Niles Kolasinac Holding Mari Tavares Elneny Lokonga Nelson Pepe Balogun were all blamed for the losses and purged. With no EL football there was no way back. Chambers was sold, Kolasinac released while, Niles Nelson Mari Balogun were loaned. Leno Holding Tavares Soares Pepe Lokonga Elneny were all frozen out until injuries struck late on. This season we have a probable 12 extra EL games if we make the semis which we should. So there will be game time for the likes of Tavares Soares Holding Lokonga Elneny, Pepe (Niles Nelson) if they are retained.
That’s a heck of a statement there fairfan
Guesswork or insider information?
No, in my opinion we should not let him go as he’s a more than decent defensively and offensively and he will get plenty of game time with us as back up to Tierney.
I don’t know why some fans think that we should give some playing time to fringe/young players in the Europa League.i believe that unless we qualify from the group stages with some games to spare,this is not the competition to experiment… considering the prize for winning it.
We should certainly not loan him out unless a viable replacement has been signed.To do so would leave us in a vulnerable position.With his physical attributes I would hope a season of playing regularly would aid his development and smooth down his rough edges.
Yes should let him go not good enough defensively to error prone when under pressure! See Partley left out of tour to USA not looking good rumours look spot on!
I expect Tavares improved some defensively from last year, assuming the coaching staff did their job.
He’s still youngish, fast, strong, can dribble, just needs to be sharpened defensively.
Whether our coaching staff can do it or a loan spell is better, let’s wait and see.
Very modest investment in Tavares, NO WAY I would sell him anytime soon. Let’s wait until the club has to decide to extend his contract or sell him. We can weigh the growth and improvement.