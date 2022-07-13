Marseille very keen on Tavares – Should Arsenal let him go?

Ever since the summer transfer window began, one of the most talked about positions that Arsenal needed filling was a striker, a midfielder and cover for Kieran Tierney at left-back.

Nuno Tavares was bought for that same reason last summer, and although he showed that he had real talent early on in the season, it soon became clear that he was not ready for the rigours of the Premier league just yet.

But it looks like Marseille are convinced that he would benefit from a season in Ligue 1, and after having already signed the transfers of Matteo Guendouzi and Sead Kolasinac in recent times, and the loan of William Saliba, they would appear to have a good (and profitable) relationship with the Gunners.

RMCSport published a report yesterday confirming Marseille’s interest. They said: Marseille are still looking to Arsenal to strengthen themselves. According to La Provence, OM are interested in Nuno Tavares (22) in their search for the left-back position. The Portuguese would be high on the list of Marseille decision-makers looking to meet the expectations of their new coach, Igor Tudor.

It would seem obvious that Arsenal would only let Tavares leave if we got in a suitable (better) replacement for the youngster, which could explain our interest in Lisandro Martinez and Grimaldo, but even if we did buy another left-back, would it be more sensible for Arsenal to keep Tavares and give him a chance to regain his confidence in the early stages of the Europa League and League Cups?

Or do you think we should just let him go?

