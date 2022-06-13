Marseille weighing up a move for another Arsenal player

Olympique de Marseille had two players from Arsenal on loan last season and they enjoyed their services.

William Saliba and Matteo Guendouzi did well for the French club in their temporary spell, with the latter remaining there permanently.

Saliba will get a chance to play for the Gunners in the next campaign, but another Gunner could join Guendouzi at OM.

A report on The Sun claims they have an interest in taking Nuno Tavares on loan for the 2022/2023 campaign.

The Portugal Under-21 international struggled in his first campaign at the Emirates and Arsenal has been linked with a move for Aaron Hickey of Bologna who will act as his replacement.

Marseille signed Sead Kolasinac in the January transfer window, but the Bosnian has flopped and they will now look to replace him with Tavares.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Marseille always gives chances to Arsenal loanees and that is a good thing. The Ligue 1 side deserves to get more Arsenal stars on loan as long as they will guarantee that they will field these players.

Tavares probably needs a season of regular first-team action to become better equipped to deal with the demands at the Emirates.