Marseille’s latest offer takes them closer to Arsenal’s valuation of Nketiah

Marseille’s insistence on signing Eddie Nketiah in this transfer window looks like it will pay off, as the French club is close to meeting Arsenal’s demands.

Under Roberto de Zerbi, Marseille expects to challenge for the French Ligue 1 title this season and has been shopping in the Premier League.

They have already added Mason Greenwood to their squad and want to make Nketiah a member of their team.

The striker is out of favour at Arsenal and risks falling further down the pecking order at the Emirates if Arsenal signs another striker, as some reports suggest.

Sky Sports confirms that he has already reached an agreement on personal terms with OM, and the French club is now close to meeting Arsenal’s demands for his signature.

The report claims their latest offer is worth around £17 million, which is close to what Arsenal wants.

Talks will continue, but OM now seems closer than ever to adding him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah is struggling for relevance at the Emirates and it might be a good idea to offload him to OM now.

They have tried to reach that figure and we should consider the offer, otherwise, we could be stuck with him, which will prevent us from signing another striker.

