Martin Keown backs Arteta for “raising the bar” by dropping Ramsdale

The North London derby is here at last and the tension is building. As Gooners, we believe Arteta will continue to fill us with happiness on Sunday after we watch him and the boys hand Spurs their first loss this season.

There will be a lot to watch in that game, including who starts in goal: Aaron Ramsdale or David Raya. The talk is that Raya will be confirmed as our No. 1 if he starts.

Mikel Arteta has started Raya in the last two games. This move has been justified by the Spaniard not conceding (keeping two clean sheets). Even so, there’s a feeling of unfairness in how Ramsdale is losing his starting spot.

Despite our outstanding results (with Raya at goal), some believe Ramsdale was decent enough in the games he played to keep his starting spot. Even so, lest we forget, we expected Arteta to be ruthless this season, so we must trust his judgement.

That said, on talkSPORT, our former defender Martin Keown tried to explain why Arteta may have more trust in Raya for our title challenge this season. According to Keown, Arteta is simply making the harsh decisions he needed to make after having been beaten by Guardiola in the title race last season. He mentions that if our manager believes Raya would take our goalkeeping department to the next level, he is okay with Raya being our first-choice goalkeeper.

“You have to keep raising the bar! It’s tough on Ramsdale, but you’re trying to take Manchester City on and become champions,” said Keown.

It is worth noting that Raya is not assured to be Arteta’s first-choice custodian, but as Ramsdale attempts to get back his starting spot, one thing is clear: the battle for supremacy in our goal is heating up.

