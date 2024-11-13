Martin Keown believes Nwaneri could replace Odegaard “give it another six months”

Arsenal truly missed the services of Martin Odegaard during his 6-week absence. At first, the Gunners managed to cope well without Odegaard, but as the games continued to pile up, his absence became increasingly noticeable.

It started becoming clear there was no proper link between the Arsenal midfield and attack. The Gunners lacked someone who could unlock low blocks; they lacked someone who had a knack for playing that final pass; they lacked someone who could hold to the ball and release it just at the right time; they lacked someone who was press-resistant, someone who could drop deep, receive the ball, and look to only pull off an attacking move.

While some of us argued that Arsenal already had someone who could try to offer what Odegaard does, coach Mikel Arteta was having none of it. Despite Nwaneri’s brilliant cameos, the Arsenal technical bench wasn’t prepared to fully “unleash” him, leaving some of us frustrated.

Martin Keown, a former Arsenal star, believes that Ethan Nwaneri is not yet ready. He possesses quality but may require additional time to refine his skills. He notes that the next six months will be crucial in his development. Keown expressed these sentiments while acknowledging that Odegaard’s unique skill with the ball at his feet makes his absence a big loss.

Keown admitted, “With the ball and without the ball, he’s [Odegaard] probably the most significant player in the Premier League… What Arsenal need to do now is build upon that. They haven’t been able to cope.

“It’s about the development of Nwaneri. If you give it another six months, I think he’s almost ready to replace — that’s a big call—Odegaard. He’s got a lot of ability. He’s 17, so he’s being protected.”

Keown’s claims make it simple to understand why Arteta did not assign his team’s creative burden to Nwaneri, despite fans calls.

People forget it was the Spaniard who gave Nwaneri his debut while he was still just 15 years old. He surely has a plan for the young Gunner, and we’ve got to trust him. Nwaneri will contribute significantly to this Arsenal team, as the Hale End star has already indicated in his limited time on the pitch. His time will come, and the Arsenal team then will build around him.

