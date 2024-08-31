Martin Keown believes the referee influenced Arsenal’s draw against Brighton

Arsenal drew their Premier League game against Brighton today, 1-1, at the Emirates, and the Gooners are unhappy with the performance of referee Chris Kavanagh.

The Gunners started the season with two wins from two, defeating Aston Villa away before hosting the similarly in-form Brighton at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s side was eager to win and maintain their winning run, but Brighton is a tough team.

Arsenal has always struggled to beat the Seagulls, and they knew it would be a very difficult game.

Arteta’s side did everything they could to overpower the Seagulls, but Brighton remained competitive, and the game ended 1-1.

However, one significant moment in the match may have cost Arsenal the points. Declan Rice was shown a red card four minutes into the second half when Arsenal was leading.

Brighton eventually equalised, but was Rice’s sending-off the right call? Most fans don’t think so, and Martin Keown suggests the referee’s decisions cost Arsenal the win.

He said on the BBC:

“The referee has played a major part in this match.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice’s red card and other questionable decisions in the game did not help our efforts to win the game.

