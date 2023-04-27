Martin Keown blasts Arsenal’s defenders for their performance against Haaland

Erling Haaland was in superb form against Arsenal when his Manchester City side took on the Gunners yesterday and he was a thorn in the side of Rob Holding and the entire Arsenal defence.

Haaland has been a monster in front of goal in the Premier League this term and his goals are driving City towards another league crown.

The game against the Gunners was decisive for both clubs and City won, thanks to a goal and an overall superb performance from the Norwegian.

The physical striker bullied Holding into submission for much of the match, which did not impress former Arsenal man Martin Keown.

He said via The Daily Mail:

‘If I was playing, Haaland would be all I was thinking about.

‘Holding lost that battle. The very first challenge, that’s where they concede the first goal.

‘You’ve got to put your marker down, you’ve got to be physical, maybe take a booking.

‘But Haaland is just strutting around that pitch and it looked really easy at times.

‘That’s something these young Arsenal defenders are going to have to learn, and learn quickly.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Haaland has been a monster in the Premier League this season and showed in that match why he is one of the best players on the continent now.

Without William Saliba in the squad, not many Arsenal fans believed the team had a player who could limit the former Borussia Dortmund man.

We now have to focus on our remaining games of the term and hope another opponent ends City’s run.

