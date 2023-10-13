Martin Keown casts doubt over Toney’s suitability to Arsenal at this stage

Former Arsenal player Martin Keown has expressed doubts about whether the club currently needs Ivan Toney, even as fans call for the signing of a new striker.

Toney is widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s top centre-forwards and has been the subject of speculation regarding a potential move from Brentford in the future.

Brentford is aware of Toney’s value and is hopeful that a suitor will be willing to pay a substantial fee to acquire him at the end of the season.

Some Arsenal supporters are urging the club to pursue Toney as their potential solution to their striker needs. Toney, they argue, could have a similar impact at Arsenal as Erling Haaland has had at Manchester City, where the Norwegian striker’s goals have kept the team at the top of English football.

If Toney were to join Arsenal, he could potentially become the prolific 20-30 goals-a-season striker that the club needs.

But Keown doubts if they are ready for such a player. He said to Talk Sport:

“If we compare Ivan to Haaland and what Haaland does in that team… Man City, because they’re so strong everywhere else, have been able to take that player out of the top of the team.”

Adding: “It’s whether Arsenal are ready for that.

“Gabriel Jesus, when he’s playing striker, we see him at left-back and all over the pitch because it’s more of a collective effort.

“Maybe he has to do that because in the past the team hasn’t been strong enough defensively, so it’s where the team is.

“But I get it because Toney is a prolific goalscorer.”

Toney will impact this team, considering the number of wingers and midfield talents we have.

However, his arrival would mean we have given up on Eddie Nketiah and therefore the club probably should transfer-list the academy product now.

