Martin Keown claims Arsenal man is “the best in Europe right now”

Martin Keown was delighted to watch Bukayo Saka deliver a top performance for Arsenal in the Champions League last night and believes he is the best in Europe now.

The attacker scored and provided an assist in the 6-0 win and became the first Arsenal player to do so in three consecutive Champions League home games.

Saka keeps improving and always gives a reason why he should remain Arsenal’s main man.

The Englishman will be eyeing European glory as the Gunners have been terrific when they play at home in the competition.

After his masterclass against Lens, Keown said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘This is their first season for a lot of these young players. Looking at Saka we’re talking about the assists and the goals he scores – the best in Europe right now.

‘That was really a message from Arsenal. I know they’re in their own back garden and Man City is there too – the best team in Europe right now. But who’s the next best? Is it Liverpool? Is it Arsenal? And who is it in Europe.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is one of the world’s top players, and we are blessed to have the Englishman on our books.

The attacker will keep improving and he might be our key to success in a competition this term.

But we are still very much in the first half of the season and he has to be very consistent to help bring success to North London.

