Martin Keown compares Arsenal to Manchester City under Pep Guardiola

Martin Keown says Mikel Arteta learned from being an assistant manager to Pep Guardiola and his Arsenal side mirrors the Premier League champions.

City has been the dominant team in England in the last few seasons, and the Citizens remain arguably the best club in the country.

Arsenal made Arteta their manager in late 2019, and the Spaniard has been undergoing a major rebuilding job at the Emirates since that time.

The former midfielder is now seeing the fruits of his labour as his Arsenal side becomes increasingly difficult to beat.

Apart from being hard to defeat, Arsenal is now an exciting team to watch, and former Gunner, Keown, believes it is because Arteta has learned to build a winning team from his time at Manchester City.

He wrote in his column on The Daily Mail: “Under Guardiola, Arteta learned a great deal as his assistant, so it is only natural he would implement tactics similar to his old boss’s.

This system is by no means perfect, though. Arteta knows it needs fine-tuning and that they need better game management.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Most fans didn’t appreciate the club making a rookie its manager when Arteta first arrived, and the Spaniard has been close to being booted out on several occasions.

But he has proven in the last few months that he is the right man to rebuild the club.

If he eventually helps us to finish inside the top four, it would be an amazing achievement and we could challenge for the league title sooner than we think.

