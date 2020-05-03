Martin Keown doubts if Brazilian star really wants a move to Arsenal

Martin Keown has expressed doubt that Willian will join Arsenal in the summer.

The Brazilian is set to become a free agent in the summer and he is expected to move to another team with Chelsea giving up on keeping him.

He has been linked with a move to Arsenal as Mikel Arteta looks to add some experience to his attack, and reports also claim that he has been offered to the Gunners as a replacement for Aubameyang.

Willian remains one of the most talented and experienced forwards that would be free agents in the summer, and several teams are keen on him.

Keown admits that the forward is an incredible talent, but he claims that he doesn’t see the Brazilian joining Arsenal at the moment.

He claims that Willian is instead targeting a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona in Spain.

Keown said as quoted in the Sun: “I don’t see him going to Arsenal.

“I think he’s aiming for Barcelona or Real Madrid. He’s an incredible talent.

“Chelsea will be weaker if he goes but Frank Lampard knows what he’s doing. I’m sure he wants to keep him.”

Willian has however, continued to insist that he would prefer to remain in London where he is also targeted by Arsenal’s city rivals Tottenham.