Martin Keown expects Newcastle United to get under Arsenal’s skin like Porto

Martin Keown is foreseeing a challenging match for Arsenal as they prepare to face Newcastle United, anticipating that the Magpies will employ tactics to unsettle Arsenal during the game.

In the previous encounter at the Emirates Stadium against Newcastle, the ball was in play for fewer minutes than usual, with Eddie Howe’s side attempting to slow down the pace of the game.

Recalling the reverse fixture, which ended in controversy and a loss for Arsenal, the Gunners are not expecting an easy game this time around.

Keown suggests that Newcastle might have observed how Porto frustrated Arsenal in their midweek match and could aim to replicate similar tactics to disrupt Arsenal’s rhythm in tonight’s game.

He wrote in the Daily Mail:

“I’d be surprised if Newcastle do not try to get under Arsenal’s skin, though it is harder now to indulge in dark arts with the PGMOL cracking down on such behaviour.

“This should be a thriller. Arsenal have been magnificent in their last five fixtures in the top flight, scoring 21 goals, while Newcastle’s away form is improving. I expect they will try to target Arsenal on the break as they possess formidable pace.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Newcastle has been a difficult opponent for us to face in recent matches, and we expect the Magpies to do their best to frustrate us again.

But our players have learnt from their previous experience, and we expect them to do well and win the game.

