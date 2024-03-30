Martin Keown explains City changes that Arsenal can exploit

Manchester City is anticipated to present an altered lineup when they confront Arsenal this weekend, following the injuries sustained by John Stones and Kyle Walker during the international break.

Stones and Walker are integral components of the City squad, often proving to be decisive factors in matches involving the defending champions. However, their absence due to injuries suffered while on England duty means they will be sidelined for the crucial fixture against Arsenal.

Despite City boasting one of the most financially endowed squads in global football, with ample talent to fill the void left by Stones and Walker, Martin Keown anticipates that their absence could make City more vulnerable and easier to defeat compared to when they have the duo in their lineup.

He writes in the Daily Mail:

‘Guardiola will be forced into changing his backline which, from right to left, will most likely consist of Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol and Nathan Ake.

‘That is hardly a bad four to turn to and, unlike Walker, I suspect Akanji will be told to move into midfield so Arsenal do not overwhelm City there. It would be risky for that role to be given to Ake because he will be focusing on Bukayo Saka.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

City remains one of the strongest clubs in European football and we will face a tough side no matter who plays.

Our players cannot get carried away by the news of Walker and Stones’ injuries because the Citizens have players who can step up and win the game in their absence.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…