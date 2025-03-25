Martin Keown explains why he does not think Arsenal can sign Isak

Arsenal is one of the clubs tipped to sign Alexander Isak at the end of this season as the Swedish striker continues to impress at Newcastle United. The Gunners have been closely monitoring his progress for some time, and many believe that he could be the key player Arsenal need to secure the Premier League title.

At present, Arsenal does not have a striker who comes close to Isak in terms of raw talent and efficiency. This gap in quality is one of the main reasons why the Gunners are keen to add him to their squad. Isak’s ability to score goals, his technical ability, and his physical presence make him an ideal fit for a team with ambitions of challenging for the league’s top honours.

While the Swedish forward has expressed a desire to play for a bigger club, he seems very settled at Newcastle United for the time being. Despite this, rumours linking him with a move away from St James’ Park have not ceased, and Arsenal remains a potential destination for him.

However, following his recent success with Newcastle in winning the Carabao Cup, former Arsenal defender Martin Keown believes it will now be more difficult for the Gunners to sign Isak. Speaking to BT Sport, Keown explained:

‘I just feel with Isak, now they [Newcastle] won that [trophy], it’s going to be even more difficult to get him away from there,’ Keown said, commenting on the ongoing links between Isak and Arsenal. ‘The whole world is on it. It’s about finding these players before everybody else does.’

Isak is undoubtedly a world-class talent, and it will take a substantial effort for Arsenal to secure his services. The challenge of prising him away from Newcastle is now even greater, particularly after their recent triumph. For Arsenal to land Isak, it seems clear that they will need to be prepared to break the bank to get their man.

