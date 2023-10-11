Martin Keown gives Arteta a message for two Arsenal players after beating Man City

Martin Keown was elated by the performance of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes in Arsenal’s thrilling 1-0 win against Manchester City at the weekend.

The duo are the first choice at the club at the moment and have been players helping them mount a title challenge in consecutive seasons.

They handled the pressure from the world-class City attack in the game and Keown, a former centre-back, enjoyed what he saw and sent a message to them after the match.

While speaking to Mikel Arteta, he said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I just want to say, by the way, the two central defenders – as an ex-central defender for Arsenal – they were immense today.

“Saliba and Gabriel, they ate Haaland.

“And it’s not often you can say that because he’s a wonderful player.

“But they were physically top-class if you want to pass that on to them.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba and Gabriel were superb in the victory against City and have been one reason we are back at the top of the English game.

Both men are our best defensive partners, which will be the case for a long time, so we just need to enjoy it as much as possible.

Clubs will soon start looking to sign either of them, but we can be sure that our executives will not sell.

