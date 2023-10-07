Martin Keown gives his analysis on Arsenal v Man City

Arsenal and Manchester City will square up against each other for the match of the weekend in the Premier League as Mikel Arteta’s side looks to get the early bragging rights.

City lost their last Premier League game against Wolves, while Arsenal remains unbeaten.

But Lens defeated the Gunners in the Champions League in midweek and that is hardly a good way to prepare for a fixture against Manchester City.

The Citizens have continued to be the top club in England and this match will be a test of how prepared they are to retain the title.

Ahead of the game, Martin Keown has revealed why both clubs would want to win. He writes in the Daily Mail:

“Two defeats on the trot is almost a crisis for a club of City’s standards. But they bounced back in Leipzig with a 3-1 win and that was needed before this trip to Arsenal. This is a massive match between last season’s top two Premier League teams — it is a chance for one to stamp their authority on the other. Guardiola’s City want to show why they’re still top dogs, despite their uncharacteristic defeats of late, while Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will want to show how far they’ve come since last season.”

The game against Manchester City would be a massive test for us and we expect the boys to know this.

If we can secure all the points from the match, we will have the advantage in the title race, albeit small, for now.

