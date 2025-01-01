Martin Keown gives his cautious reaction to Arsenal win over Brentford

Martin Keown has expressed his satisfaction with Arsenal’s victory over Brentford this evening as the Gunners continue their pursuit of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table. The win keeps Arsenal six points behind the league leaders, although they have played one more game than Arne Slot’s side. The pressure remains on Arsenal to keep winning as Liverpool are widely expected to pick up three points in their next fixture against Manchester United at Anfield this weekend.

The Gunners displayed resilience and quality in their performance against Brentford, responding well to the challenges posed by their London rivals. Arsenal’s players know the significance of every game as they aim to stay in contention for their first league title since 2004. However, Keown believes the Gunners must remain focused on their own performances rather than worrying about Liverpool’s results. Speaking after Arsenal’s win, the former defender stressed the importance of staying grounded and quickly moving on to the next challenge.

Keown, who has been vocal in his support for his former club throughout the season, pointed out that Arsenal cannot afford to dwell on their victories. With each game carrying immense weight in the title race, he highlighted the need for a professional mindset. Speaking to BBC Live after the game, he said: “They’ve done that tonight, another game at the weekend guys. You don’t live off that for long, if you want to be champions, you get back and you get on with the job.”

Keown also praised Arsenal’s ability to step up their performance in the second half against Brentford. Reflecting on the team’s approach, he added: “Arsenal flew out of the blocks in the second half and they stepped it up. They’ve just got to keep doing their job and winning their matches.”

As the season intensifies, Arsenal has no room for error. Every point counts, and while they face tough fixtures ahead, the team’s focus and determination will be crucial. Liverpool’s form leaves little margin for slip-ups, meaning Arsenal must treat every game as a must-win to keep their title hopes alive.