Martin Keown gives his opinion on Gabriel Jesus and his goal drought

Former Gunner Martin Keown has praised Gabriel Jesus for his performance for Arsenal, including in their 1-0 win against FC Zurich last night.

The striker is enduring a goal drought which could worry him as a number 9, however, Keown insists that shouldn’t be the case because he is still making good contributions to the team.

Jesus was in the team as Arsenal secured the top spot in their Europa League, which means they will now avoid one of the clubs that drop down from the Champions League.

Keown was impressed by his all-around performance, including his movement and how he supports the team by dropping deep.

He said via The Daily Mail:

‘I think he [Jesus] is a fantastic leader and role model at the club, he was the player of the narrative story as he played the centre forward role.”

Adding: “The main aim was for him to score a goal tonight, which he didn’t do and that was disappointing, but I don’t think we should worry too much about that. I think his movement and involvement [is adequate] and he is coming very deep in the build-up and the wide players funnel in.”

Jesus remains one of our finest players and the Brazilian is gradually becoming one of the most important players in the current Arsenal team.

Hopefully, he can maintain his fitness level for the rest of this season because that will help him contribute to our success.

