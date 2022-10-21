Martin Keown gives his opinion on the transformation of Arsenal man

Granit Xhaka scored the only goal as Arsenal beat PSV in the Europa League last night to continue his fine resurgence at the club.

After Mikel Arteta switched his role on the field, the midfielder has become one of the standout players in the current Arsenal team.

Xhaka has more attacking freedom now, which has helped him score more goals for the club.

Overall, he is having fun on the pitch. Fans have also taken a liking to him again despite falling out with the Swiss star in 2019.

It is a remarkable career turnaround for the former Borussia Monchengladbach man.

The former Arsenal man, Martin Keown, has enjoyed the transformation.

After last night’s win, he said via The Daily Mail:

‘In the early days, he used to play box-to-box, but now it seems that it’s best to have one sitting with another flying forward.

‘We saw tonight he knows exactly when to go forward and gamble a little bit. He’s just waiting for that opportunity. But the quality of the finish was outstanding. I know it’s the first time off his right foot but the technique was really very good on it.

‘He’s going to enjoy that for some time. He’s had a difficult period at the club but he’s well over that now though.’

Xhaka is a key player for us and the midfielder has been a blessing since he made a U-turn and decided to stay at the club.

This season, he deserves so much credit for our performance in domestic and European competitions.

If he keeps playing this good, he could lead us to challenge for the Premier League title.

